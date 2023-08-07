NACHES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol is currently on scene of a deadly car crash on State route 12 near milepost 167.
According to a post made WSP on the social media platform formally known at twitter, one death has been confirmed. There is currently no plan to close the roadway however, drivers should expect delays.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
