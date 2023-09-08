WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol currently investigating a deadly car crash on State Route 124.
According to a press memo sent by Washington State Patrol, one man is dead after a car crash on State Route 124 near milepost 39.
According to WSP, vehicles one and two were traveling westbound on State route 124.
Vehicle One was passing vehicle two.
Vehicle one lost control and left the road.
Vehicle one then hit a large cement pipe.
Vehicle two hit debris in the roadway and sustained minor damage but no injuries.
The driver of Vehicle One, Harley Bicknell from Prescott Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bicknell was 26 years old and was not wearing a seatbelt.
According to WSP, the crash is currently under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.