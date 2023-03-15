Car vs pedestrian collision
RPD

RICHLAND, Wash.-

Richland Police are on the scene of a deadly car vs. pedestrian collision. Stevens Drive is currently closed between University Drive and Battelle Blvd.

According to Richland Police they received multiple calls reporting a person walking in the road early in the morning and when Officers arrived at the location they found a person dead after being hit by a car.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.