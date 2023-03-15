RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police are on the scene of a deadly car vs. pedestrian collision. Stevens Drive is currently closed between University Drive and Battelle Blvd.
According to Richland Police they received multiple calls reporting a person walking in the road early in the morning and when Officers arrived at the location they found a person dead after being hit by a car.
The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.