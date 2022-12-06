GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
A deadly traffic collision has closed Adams Road South/Baseline Road West in Grant County.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office the crash was in the rural George area and involved a car and a truck.
Two people died of their injuries at the scene and five others were transported to the hospital.
A tractor-trailer avoided the collision by driving into a ditch and the Grant County Sheriff's office says that Adams Road south of I-90 will be closed until the investigation is complete.
Drivers in the area should avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide accurate information as we receive it.
