A deadly crash in Grant County has closed two roads until further notice.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-

A deadly traffic collision has closed Adams Road South/Baseline Road West in Grant County.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office the crash was in the rural George area and involved a car and a truck.

Two people died of their injuries at the scene and five others were transported to the hospital.

A tractor-trailer avoided the collision by driving into a ditch and the Grant County Sheriff's office says that Adams Road south of I-90 will be closed until the investigation is complete.

Drivers in the area should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide accurate information as we receive it.