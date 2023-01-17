The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of a single car crash that resulted in the death of the driver, a 68-year-old Walla Walla woman.

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on SR 12 that happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 16.

The one car crash happened when the driver was traveling westbound on SR 12 about 5 miles east of Walla Walla. The driver left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail according to the WSP.

The car then moved left, crossing the center line before coming to rest down an embankment.

According to the WSP Deborah Backous, 68, of Walla Walla died at the scene of the crash. Next-of-kin has been notified.