YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and medics from Fire District 5 responded to an injury collision in the 1300 block of Lateral A road around 5:50 a.m. Thursday.
According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Toyota Corolla travelling north was rear-ended by a Ford F-250, that was also travelling north.
The driver of the Ford reportedly did not see the Corolla until it was too late to stop. They were uninjured in the crash.
The driver of the Corolla suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The passenger of the Corolla, Marisol Chavez, 40, of Wapato, died at the scene of the crash.
Intoxicants are not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the collision.
