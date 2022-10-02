Prosser, Wash.
A car was traveling east on I82 crashed near mile post 79 near Prosser.
The person drove off the road and into the median hitting a guardrail and stopped in the eastbound lanes.
According to Washington State Patrol, the driver of the car died. Its unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
