I82 Deadly Crash Near Prosser
Briana Chavez

Prosser, Wash.

A car was traveling east on I82 crashed near mile post 79 near Prosser.

The person drove off the road and into the median hitting a guardrail and stopped in the eastbound lanes.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver of the car died.  Its unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.