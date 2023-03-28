KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE. 7:30 a.m.
According to the Department of Transportation the westbound lanes of SR 240 are reopened for traffic.
5:28 a.m.
Emergency personnel and Kennewick Police are currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the SR 240/395 interchange in Kennewick.
According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. when a driver heading eastbound on SR 240 just past the Edison St. overpass drove into the median and rolled down the embankment into the westbound lanes of traffic.
The SR 240/395 interchange is closed and an alternate route is available through the Columbia Park Trail. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
According to WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen the crash happened after KPD attempted to stop the driver in a stolen car. The driver failed to stop and Kennewick Police briefly pursued before the crash.
The driver of the car was ejected when the car rolled down the embankment and died from their injuries according to the WSP.
The WSP is investigating the crash and Trooper Thorson estimates that the westbound lanes of SR 240 may be opened by 7 a.m.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
