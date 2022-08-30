TRI-CITIES, Wash. -

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration released a report that shows deadly crashes in Washington during the first three months of the year have increased 38.8% since last year.

While these numbers are alarming, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says these crashes can be prevented.

"If basic traffic laws are being followed then we can really reduce collisions," says Trooper Thorson. "As each year goes by we continue to see the same mistakes being made, people on their phones distracted by social media or texting, speeding, making illegal u-turns in highway medians, driving without a seatbelt and driving under the influence."

Trooper Thorson says a quarter to half of all deadly crashes are caused when someone is driving under the influence.

Trooper Thorson says WSP's goal is to reduce the amount of deadly crashes they see on the roads and while these are just numbers, for some families its much more than a statistic.

Ryan Savage is a paramedic with the Pasco Fire Department and the father to Colby Savage who died in a motorcycle crash in July 2021.

I spoke with Ryan about the moment he learned his son was in a crash and how he reacted as a parent.

"I got a call from his roommate at the time and he said Colby had been in a bad crash," says Ryan. "I called around to find which hospital he went to and I told the doctor I'm a paramedic, I'm comfortable with talking about medical stuff, just give it to me straight."

Ryan said the doctor told him the initial outlook wasn't promising. "It's not what you want to hear as a parent."

Colby was a close friend to many, including myself. One close friend he made while enlisted in the Navy, Gabe Cabrera said it's difficult losing someone you were so close with.

"It was just nothing but fun hanging out with your best friend every day," says Cabrera. "Losing someone that fast is just unreal."

People can be gone in the blink of an eye in deadly crashes without a moments notice. The crash may be one moment in someone's life, but the outcome lasts a lifetime.

"I think finishing the first year things is a huge accomplishment, I guess," says Ryan. "There's not going to be all those first times again so we won't go through birthdays and holidays for the first time without him."

Ryan says some days are easier than others, but there are times its hard for him to not be able to talk to his son.

"I know we have to move one because Colby would want us to move on," says Ryan. "But just because we move on doesn't mean we're ever going to forget about him or wish he wasn't here."

Trooper Thorson says deadly crashes come from different factors on the road but with labor day weekend coming up and younger drivers hitting the roads for school in the next couple weeks, WSP will be doing extra patrols through the weekend.