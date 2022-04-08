TRI-CITIES, Wash-
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says there are three main types of driving that lead to crashes in the Tri-Cities; distracted, aggressive and impaired.
Data from the crash Washington Traffic Safety Commission shows 645 people died in crashes across Washington state in 2021. that's compared to 574 in 2020.
Trooper Thorson says he's seen more deadly crashes locally.
"In 2021 we investigated 15 collisions for the year. That's the most in six years," said Thorson.
He says at least half of those are because people are driving impaired, either from drugs or alcohol. He says most people wear their seatbelts, but when people don't and they drive impaired, it's a deadly combo.
Jennifer Dorsett is the Target Zero Manager for Region 14.
"Our big message here in Benton and Franklin counties is to celebrate responsibly, which means always planning ahead. You're never really okay to drive under the influence of anything. Not one, not two, not three. When you start using any kind of substance your body is automatically affected," said Dorsett.
Dorsett says speed plays a role in most crashes. Distracted driving is contributing to crashes in a big way, too.
If you are behind the wheel, Dorsett says the phone is 100% off-limits.
She says being a distraction-free driver is important, but passengers can help, too. Offer to change the music, reply to a text, or set up GPS for them so they can focus on the road.
She says serious crashes are up statewide from this same time last year in Washington.
This can be because of a few things, more people are out on the roads after pandemic lockdowns, more people moving to the area, and warmer weather.
"Keep in consideration that there are going to be more cars out on the roadways. So follow basic driving laws, and that's going to be the best way to avoid getting into a collision," said Thorson.
The Target Zero task force has identified the top five intersections in each city that have higher risk factors for crashes, like Gage and Steptoe for example. These areas will have more patrols.
"Our regional task force is focused on enforcing, especially for distracted driving, DUI and seatbelt use. But we also here like to focus on education and outreach," said Dorsett. "Always celebrate responsibly and plan ahead, never drive distracted, and watch out for pedestrians."
Driving recklessly doesn't just put yourself and others at risk, it also comes with a price tag. The fine in Washington state for not wearing a seatbelt, or being on your phone, is 136 dollars.
If you are convicted of DUI, consequences conclude court fees and fines, license suspension, higher insurance, and ignition interlock.
April is national distracted driver month, and coming up in May is the '100 Deadliest Days'.
Traffic safety reports from the state traffic safety commission can be found here.
Find out more about the consequences of DUI here.
