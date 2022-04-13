KENNEWICK, Washington - It is National Work Zone Awareness Week and the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking people to do their part in keeping workers safe.
WSDOT says across the nation there is a work zone crash every five minutes. Washington, alone, averages more than 600 work zone injuries a year. Since 1950 WSDOT has had 60 workers killed on the job.
One of those was Mike Malone. He was a Pasco High School graduate who got hit in a work zone on the night shift by a drunk driver at just 28 years old. That was nearly 30 years ago but for his widow it changed her life forever.
"It's not worth it," said Tammy Malone. "You can't bring the people back. Once they're gone, they're gone and there's that emptiness that you feel for the rest of your life."
Mike and Tammy Malone were young, in love and starting off their life together in the Seattle area. It was June in 1993 when a drunk driver hit Mike while he was working o a stretch of Interstate 5.
"The drunk driver entered the construction zone and hit and killed him and that shattered my world," said Tammy.
She described Mike as a blond-haired, blue-eyed, jovial hard worker whose life got cut short. Tammy says when she heard about another horrific and deadly DUI crash in town recently she felt compelled to share her and Mike's story again.
"I was like I've got to do something," said Tammy. "I've got to say something again. People forget and it's a life-changing experience."
"This happens all too often and this is my family," said Summer Derrey with WSDOT. "I've been here for 16 years. WSDOT is very, very close. So it hits home when something like this happens. Your heart sinks. For those reasons, we want our workers to go home safe every night."
WSDOT says the top three reasons work zone crashes happen are speeding, distracted driving and following too closely.
In Mike Malone's case, the driver was drunk and convicted of vehicular homicide and hit and run.
"I had forgiven him with my head but not my heart," said Tammy. "Once I did that, it freed me too you know. I was more filled with peace because you can't hold on to that grudge. They're not bad people, they just made a bad choice."
Tammy has made her peace as best she can. She hasn't let go of the drive to do something to try to prevent heartbreak like this for others. She helped get Washington's move over law passed and has been involved in work zone safety efforts over the years. She wants to see more done to keep impaired drivers off the roads.
WSDOT is expected to have a very busy construction season this year. The agency shared some tips for driving through work zones:
1. Slow down and drive the posted speed in work zone.
2. Be kind to the workers you pass by and move over a lane, if possible.
3. Pay attention to workers around you and directing you and to the other drivers around you.
4. Stay calm and be prepared for delays.
