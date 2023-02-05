Deadly hit-and-run closes SR 240

Tri-Cities -
Update:
According to Washington State Patrol, SR 240 is back open in both directions as of 7:00 a.m.
Original:
All lanes on SR 240 going eastbound near milepost 37 is closed after a deadly car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a crash, when they arrived they found a man dead on scene. WSP says at the moment they don't have an estimated time for reopening the roadway as they are still investigating and waiting for the county coroner to arrive. Avoid the area if you can.
