Deadly rollover crash closes part of SR 12 and 1st st. in Yakima

YAKIMA-
Right now, Washington State Patrol are on scene of a rollover crash that killed one person and is blocking the roadway.
Troopers say just before 4 A.M. on Tuesday, a semi truck and trailer rolled off an overpass at SR 12 and 1st Street in Yakima.
The driver, 60-year-old Dale Lewis of Sunnyside, died at the scene and we are told no other cars are involved. WSP says he was wearing his seatbelt. His body has been turned over to the coroner.
YFD says the truck was transporting milk. The crash ripped open the truck and the contents were spilled onto the roadway.
The following ramps/streets are closed in the area of Highway 12 and North 1st Street, per WSP Trooper Chris Thorson:
- North 1st Street
- Eastbound Highway 12 ramp to N. 1st St
- Westbound I-82 ramp to N. 1st St
- SR 823 ramp to N. 1st St
WSP is now investigating what caused the rollover. A crane has been brought in to clear the wreckage.
This is a developing story and we will be sure to update you as soon as we learn more.
