ELLENSBURG, WA - Washingtonians with any earing disabilities can add an indicating symbol to their driver's license/ID or record.
Taralynn Petrites is hesitant to get a deaf symbol on her license.
The deaf community needs more than just a symbol, said Deaf and Sign Language assistant professor at CWU, Petrites. She said they need to trust law enforcement officials to know what to do with it.
And that trust comes from basic sign language training, said Petrites. She said if more officials knew sign language, more deaf people would benefit from having the symbol - especially in emergencies.
"I've met several police officers that have felt like they need to respond immediately but my suggestion would be to give it a moment and understand what the individual is doing," said Petrites.
Officers should know how to sign questions like, 'are you okay," or 'can you see me," said Petrites. She said every deaf person is different, they may want an interpreter.
She said she knows several deaf people that were wrongfully arrested because of communication confusion.
Officers should also know how to sign for license, registration, and insurance said Petrites.
Yakima police have zero ASL certified officers, said the Yakima Police Department patrol administrative Sgt., Scott Grant. He said they often use their phone's notes app to communicate with deaf people on the road.
Washington State Patrol doesn't track secondary language skills, said WSP communications director, Chris Loftis.
Petrites said she was thankful one WSP trooper knew sign language when she was pulled over.
"That helped me a lot as far as trust goes and building that trust," said Patrites.
Medical conditions and developmental disabilities can also be displayed on a license/ID or record. How to add one or more for free.