Death investigation in Union Gap prompted after woman ejected from car

UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department is investigating the death of 39-year-old Nicole Haggerty after being ejected from a car. According to police, an altercation happened leading up to the incident.
Around 4p.m. on May 16, Union Gap responded to a vehicle and pedestrian collision at 1800 block of Rainier Place. When they arrived, they learned Haggerty had been ejected from the car. The car didn't stop and left the scene. Haggerty later died from her injuries in the hospital.
The driver is described as a man last seen westbound on Rainier Place near S 18th Street driving an early model white Chrysler Sebring.
If you have any information about the incident contact Union Gap Police at 509-248-0430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.