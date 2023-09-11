YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the death of an inmate at Yakima County Jail.
According to the YCSIU PIO, Chief Dan Christman, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Yakima Police Officers arrested a 22-year-old man and booked him into custody with the Yakima County Jail.
According to Christman, on Sunday, September 3, at 7:00 a.m. The 22-year-old man exited his cell to receive medications.
Jail staff saw the man staggering and reportedly supported him as he fell unconscious.
The man was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.
According to Christman, the local hospital determined he needed to be transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
On September 10, around 1:00 p.m. King County Medical Examiners Officer told YVSIU that the 22-year-old man had died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
On September 11, an autopsy was performed. The results are not currently available according to Christman.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
