Cinemark Back to Hogwarts Celebration

 WALLA WALLA, Wash.-  In honor of Warner Bros. "Back To Hogwarts" celebration Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts one and two are being re-released in Cinemark theaters.

Each year on September 1 Harry Potter fans participate in "Back to Hogwarts" with digital and in-person events. 

This year, Cinemark is participating in "Back To Hogwarts". 

Cinemark is re-releasing Deathly Hallows Parts one and two in theaters from September 1 to September 7. 

September 1 to 3 Cinemark will show Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows double feature. 

September 4 and 6 Cinemark will be showing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part one. 

And September 5 and 6 Cinemark will be showing Deathly Hallows Part Two in theaters. 

The Cinemark in Walla Walla on 1325 West Poplar Street, is participating. Tickets can be purchased online