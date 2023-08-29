WALLA WALLA, Wash.- In honor of Warner Bros. "Back To Hogwarts" celebration Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts one and two are being re-released in Cinemark theaters.
Each year on September 1 Harry Potter fans participate in "Back to Hogwarts" with digital and in-person events.
This year, Cinemark is participating in "Back To Hogwarts".
Cinemark is re-releasing Deathly Hallows Parts one and two in theaters from September 1 to September 7.
September 1 to 3 Cinemark will show Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows double feature.
September 4 and 6 Cinemark will be showing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part one.
And September 5 and 6 Cinemark will be showing Deathly Hallows Part Two in theaters.
The Cinemark in Walla Walla on 1325 West Poplar Street, is participating. Tickets can be purchased online.
