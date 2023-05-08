PASCO, Wash.- Irrigation customers in Pasco may experience low pressure for most of the day on May 8 due to debris in the river blocking the main intake.
According to the City of Pasco the main intake is offline and a diver is scheduled to clear the intake so it can be restarted as soon as possible.
Until the intake is restarted and the tank is refilled customers may experience low pressure. The City expects the problem to persist for most of the day and it could be an ongoing problem until river conditions improve.
