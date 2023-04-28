BELLEVUE, Wash. - April is National Donate Life Month and there are many myths when it comes to organ donation. Laurie Rost, the Hospital Development Program Manager with LifeCenter Northwest sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to debunk these myths and bring more awareness to the cause.
LifeCenter Northwest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation. LifeCenter NW is one of 56 U.S. community-based nonprofits designated by the federal government to provide organ donation services to the public. They work with families, medical professionals and communities across Washington as well as Alaska, Montana and northern Idaho.
Over 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and are on the national waiting list. About 22 people die each day waiting for one and one organ donor can save up to 8 lives and even more with tissue donation. Less than 1% of deaths even allow for the possibility of organ donation, which is why it's so crucial to be aware.
FAQ
Q: Can you be too old to donate?
A: No. Do not rule yourself out, let medical professionals assess if your organs and tissues are healthy when the time comes.
Q: If you're a donor, won't medical professionals work less hard to save you?
A: No. The only priority when you're in a hospital is to try and save you. Also, hospital and emergency personnel don't have access to the confidential donor registry database nor do they make any determination as to whether someone can donate.
Q: Which organs and tissues can be donated?
A: Organs - heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, small intestines. Tissues - corneas, skin, veins, heart valves, tendons, ligaments, bones. (heart valves can repair a child's failing heart, skin can help heal the skins of burn victims and ligaments can repair someone's knee so they can be active again).
Q: Can I still have an open casket funeral if I donate?
A: Yes. Your decision to be a donor does not affect your desired funeral arrangements. Open casket funerals are common for donors, according to LifeCenter Northwest.
