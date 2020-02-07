WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners have signed a Declaration of Emergency related to the flooding occurring throughout Walla Walla County. The declaration was issued to assist in combating the emergency, protecting the health and safety of citizens and property, and providing emergency assistance to the victims of this disaster.

The Level 3 Mandatory Evacuations remain in place for residents on Mill Creek Road, starting at 6549 Mill Creek Road to the Oregon border.

The Red Cross has established a shelter at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion, 363 Orchard Street, in Walla Walla, WA 99362. The Fairgrounds is accepting livestock requiring shelter.

The following road closures are in place:

Last Chance Road between Mission and Stovall Road Scenic Loop Road (entire road)

Mill Creek Road from 5 Mile Road to the Oregon border Highway 12 to Dayton

Detour Road

McDonald Road

Touchet Gardenia Road

Byrnes Road at Byerly to Highway 12

Roosevelt north of Hobson

6th Street north of Rose

Citizens are requested not to call 9-1-1 unless a serious situation or life-threatening emergency exists. Officials are also asking citizens to monitor KONA 610 AM / 105.3 FM or other local media for the latest information on the emergency rather than using the telephone systems. Please minimize non-emergency use of telephone and cellular phones until the emergency is over.