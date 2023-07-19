WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Senate is debating the annual Defense Spending Bill this week and the version of the bill up for consideration includes the Beryllium Testing Fairness Act and the Fend Off Fentanyl Act.
The Beryllium Testing Fairness Act was added to the Defense Bill by a 96-2 vote in the Senate on July 19 after being introduced by Senator Patty Murray (D-WA).
According to a press release from Senator Murray's Office the act would help nuclear defense workers access care and receive benefits after being exposed to beryllium.
“Congress passed legislation providing care to those working on our nuclear arsenal—but here’s the thing: not everyone who needs these critical medical benefits for beryllium exposure can get them today," said Senator Murray. "Right now, people have to jump through very costly, unnecessary hoops, and even then they could be denied—all because the statute is outdated."
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) announced the inclusion of the Fend Off Fentanyl Act in the Defense Bill on July 19 as well.
“In a time where we are considering funding for our national defense, Congress must take timely, decisive action to defend Americans by stopping fentanyl and its precursors at the U.S. border before it can enter our communities,” said Senator Wyden.
The Fend Off Fentanyl Act would:
- Declare fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.
- Require the President to sanction international criminal organizations and drug cartel members.
- Enable the President to use proceeds from forfeited assets to fund law enforcement.
- Require the administration to report to Congress on the efforts of the Government to stop fentanyl trafficking.
- Allow the Treasury Department to combat fentanyl-related money laundering.
