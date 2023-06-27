MOSCOW, Idaho.- A pretrial hearing was held today for the Bryan Kohberger case.
The pretrial hearing was very quick only lasting 20 minutes.
The judge began by announcing a non-disclosure order to both law enforcement and investigators.
Items on the docket included the Defense team making a request for access to the training history of three police officers that had involvement in this case.
The defense also requested the phone records that were obtained by the FBI that ping Kohberger's cell phone near the scene of the several days leading up to the murders.
The final request for evidence by the defense was for access to the forensic report done by the FBI. Prosecution stated that the forensic report was not complete.
The judge ordered that prosecution get the report to Kohberger's defense by July 15th.
The motion to pause court proceedings and move the trial to a later date was on the docket however, the defense team did not motion to move.
Currently the October 2nd trial date is unaffected. However this can change in the coming weeks.
