Fire season is now in full swing in Eastern Washington. Here are some terms that are commonly used when fires are reported and their definitions:
Percent contained - This refers to the estimated amount of containment a fire has. The higher the percentage, the more of the fire's perimeter has been contained. Note that a fully contained fire doesn't mean the fire is out, however it does mean it will no longer spread and burn more acres.
Acres burned - This is the area that a fire has burned. Fires are always measured in acres. One acre is about the size of a football field without the end zones or a little more than half the size of a soccer field.
Light/heavy fuel - This refers to the different strengths of natural fuel to a fire. Light fuel refers to fast-drying fuels that easily ignite and are rapidly consumed by fire. Heavy fuel when lit burns slowly and for a long time, like logs and larger pieces of wood.
Prescribed/controlled burning - A fire that is ignited by authorities with the purpose of preventing damage from future fires. By igniting fuel early, wildfires will have a harder time crossing areas that have already been burned.
Wildfire types - There are three main types of wildfires. Ground fires come from organic matter below the soil which can then turn into surface fires which burns dry fuel on the surface. Crown fires burn on the tops of trees and can be much more dangerous than others. In Eastern Washington, most fires are surface fires due to the amount of dry plants.
Wildfire levels - According to the USDA, there are five danger levels for wildfires: low, moderate, high, very high and extreme. These are determined by several factors including temperature and wind speed. The higher the level, the higher likelihood of a fire to start and spread.
Burning ban - A ban that is declared to disallow burning typically due to high fire danger.
Contained fire versus controlled fire - A contained fire is fully contained around its perimeter by either natural or manmade barriers. A controlled fire is completely extinguished and has a strengthened fire line to prevent flare-ups from spreading.
Defensible space - An area either natural or manmade where ignitable material has been moved to act as a barrier from an advancing fire to protect life and property. Reporter Max Hughes recently did a full story on how to create a defensible space around your home.
Mobilization - The process of activating, assembling and transporting resources from other areas for support for a fire.
Mutual aid - A written agreement between agencies where they support each other with equipment and personnel. For example, a fire in one district may require mutual aid from another district which has an agreement with them.
Red flag warning - A weather term used to alert the public about serious fire danger.
