WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The City of Walla Walla announced Saturday that delays for customers will continue at the Sudbury Road Landfill during the landfill roadway and compost pad improvements project.

The project is expected to take three weeks. Traffic will be routed around the landfill which will create delays.

Detour routes will have one-way traffic flow and signage to show customers where to go.

The entrance will be paved by the end of this week while the compost pad remains closed with paving scheduled for next week. A full reconstruction of the access road to the landfill will follow.

The City of Walla Walla encourages customers to use drop boxes to reduce delays. More information can be found on the City of Walla Walla website.