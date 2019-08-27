ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines plans to hire another 1,000 flight attendants this year.

The airline is hiring the crew members for its 2020 class of new flight attendants, who will go through six weeks of training in Atlanta, where the airline is based. During the training period, the airline will provide new hires "with training pay and some meals," as well as accommodations for trainees who don't live in metro Atlanta, according to the job application.

Delta has about 25,000 flight attendants.

Applicants must have a high school degree or GED, be fluent in English and be at least 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2020.

The company is also looking for bilingual flight attendants who can speak English as well as Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese or Korean.

The ideal candidates have at least a year of work experience in “personalized customer service, patient care or similar role” and experience “ensuring the safety and/or care of others,” as well as a degree beyond high school, according to Delta.

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.