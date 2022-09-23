Delta Dental of WA says thousands included in third-party security breach

WASHINGTON STATE — Delta Dental of Washington has announced a cybersecurity breach that affected over 6,000 members following unauthorized network access to a third-party vendor it contracted with earlier this summer.
Delta Dental of Washington contracted Kaye-Smith for print and mail services, according to the press release. Kaye-Smith found its network systems were accessed by someone without authorization in June 2022. The company then reportedly tried to stop the access, told police and began investigating.
Files with protected identifying information were included in the breach, according to Delta Dental. This means whoever was behind the breach could have seen the full name, address, group number and Delta Dental Identification Number of 6,361 members.
No other data was compromised. Finances, social security numbers and other information could not have been seen, according to Delta Dental. Kaye-Smith will contact the members included in the breach by mail, along with one year of credit monitoring services.
“Delta Dental of Washington deeply regrets that this third-party breach has occurred,” said the press release. “Protecting the security and confidentiality of private information is our priority.”
Anyone with questions or needing information can call the Kaye-Smith call center weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific Time at 877-560-8603.
