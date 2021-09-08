UPDATE: Pasco police have given the all-clear and the Lockdown for all schools has been lifted.
Sgt. Pruneda thanks the School Resource Officers for their assistance in helping Pasco Police respond faster.
"Information and time is critical in these situations," said Sgt. Pruneda.
Pasco Police and School Resource Officers are now talking with the kids that made the calls.
Previous Coverage:
PASCO, WA - Delta High School, Reynolds Middle School, and Columbia River Elementary were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after multiple 911 calls about a shooting.
According to Sgt. Pruneda with Pasco Police Department, Dispatch Received 3-4 911 calls of shooting at Reynolds Middle school.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.