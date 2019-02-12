PASCO, WA - Because of the recent school cancellations, Pasco School District's Delta High School has extended the application deadline for the Delta High Class of 2023. Current 8th grade students living in the Kennewick, Pasco or Richland School Districts now have until February 21 to submit their application.

Prospective students must be ready to enroll in High School Algebra or a higher math course upon entry. Applicants are selected through a random lottery, and will be notified in early March. Students who are not selected in the lottery will remain on a wait list should any additional spots become available.

Applications can be accessed online at www.thedeltahighschool.com. Paper applications are also accepted and are available from middle school counselors in the Tri-Cities. You can also contact the Delta High School front office at (509) 416-7860 to request an application.

Applications are now due by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019.