PASCO, WASHINGTON- Delta High School partnered with Rite Aid to vaccinate over forty eligible students at their vaccine clinic on campus Friday.
Students in the key club brought the idea to Mike Johnson, the schools Principal, who thought it was a great idea.
"Having students back in person fully has been fantastic," said Johnson, who is hoping this well help them stay in person for the rest of the year and longer.
Everyone has their own reason for why they want to get vaccinated whether it is because you have a loved one that is high risk or if you just want life back to normal, but the students at Delta High School tell us they think this is the best way to get some normalcy.
Rite Aid will be working with other schools around the Tri-Cities to bring vaccine accessibility to more students around the area.