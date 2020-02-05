Delta High School offers STEM opportunities to students

PASCO, WA- Delta High School is a public high school in Pasco that is centered around STEM. The high school has been around for less than a decade and accepts only 130 freshman each year. These students are selected via a lottery, 48 from Kennewick, 46 from Pasco and 36 from Richland. Some students noted the smaller class sizes and attention to STEM really help them learn.

"Academically I didn't try as hard I was just busy goofy around with people I didn't get to know anybody really personally so I really prefer the smaller group environment," said senior Johnny Nguyen who would have attended Chiawana High School, one of the largest high schools in the state of Washington.

Other students, like junior Natalie McQuade, see Delta High School as a place where they can break down barriers that aren't often offered for girls in the STEM world.

"At Delta they really promote anyone and everybody choosing what they want to do," said McQuade. "So if I wanted to be an engineer, they say go for it let's give you the right tools and the right classes to achieve that goal."

The application for the lottery takes less than ten minutes and can be found on the school's website. The school is hosting a family informational night Thursday Feb. 6th at 6:30 p.m. The application closes Thursday Feb. 13th.