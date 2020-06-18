Delta High School student documentary featured in Smithsonian

PASCO, WA- A Delta High School student's class project is now apart of a featured online exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian.
That project is a ten minute documentary that is part of a National History Day program which allows students from across the country to submit documentaries for a national competition. Alexandria Pereira, a Delta sophomore was one of 35 students selected in the country and the only one from the state of Washington.
The theme of this years' competition was breaking barriers in history. Pereira chose to highlight Dr. Patricia Bath, a black ophthalmologist that broke down numerous barriers something that really stuck out to Pereira.
"As I researched Dr. Patricia Bath, I noticed all of the barriers racial, gender, medical and economic that she broke and I grew a real admiration and respect for her," said Pereira.
The documentary takes you through the life of Dr. Bath who not only had to overcome growing up in the Civil Rights era as a black woman but also having to break barriers in the medical field as well. It gives you a background of some of Dr. Bath's many accomplishments including being the first African American woman to receive a patent for medical purposes. It is accomplishments like those that has inspired Pereira, she hopes anyone who watches her documentary is also inspired by Dr. Bath's story.
"She overcame and she just bulldozed through any obstacle that she faced and she used her success and what she has learned through that to help others and I think that's inspirational to me," said Pereira.
To view Pereira's documentary and others click here.