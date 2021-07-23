YAKIMA, WA - With King County now recommending all individuals wearing masks inside, the delta variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the state with 58 percent of COVID-19 cases being delta.
"I am very concerned about areas of the state that have lower vaccination rates." Said Scott Lindquist, Washington State Health Department. "That unfortunately the variant that they are going to get is much more infectious."
King county is recommending wearing masks inside, but that's not the case on the east side.
"Well, per our interim health officer there's no indication of a mask mandate at this point in time, we really are focusing on getting as many people vaccinated as possible." Said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, Yakima Health Department. "We have seen an increase in our COVID-19 cases as well as our hospitalizations and most majority of those individuals are unvaccinated."
Washington department of health wanted to remind people that unvaccinated people need to wear a mask throughout the state.
"Don't forget the state still has a requirement." Said Lindquist. "So not a recommendation but a requirement for masking if you are not vaccinated. "
The vaccine has been helping people prevent infection - but Washington State Health Department is still monitoring break through cases; that's when someone vaccinated gets infected.
"We are worried that the vaccine will have more break through, any of the three vaccines may have more break through with the delta variant, were watching that very carefully." Said Lindquist. "I am not seeing a big signal on that yet to this point yet. "