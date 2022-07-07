When speaking about immigration and DACA Senator Wyden told the community members, "We need to start talking about what the legislative steps are. I don't think we can recreate a big bill right now, I don't think we can but we got to get started. I think DACA is hugely important, those are mainly young people who did nothing wrong."
Senator Wyden spitballed ideas for potential future bills and funding when community members expressed their concerns.
In Pendleton, Oregon Senator Wyden held a news conference with Eastern Oregon Veterans, talking about ending a process that was making it hard for veterans to physically access healthcare.
Some said that while changes have made things more positive... they still have problems with the increasing gas prices, and the lack of staff had an impact on the already existing backlog making it harder to receive x-rays and other medical exams.
"The employment rate is down," said Ken Mccormick the chair of the Veterans Council in Pendleton. "So why can't we come in and work."
Veterans who spoke said they would like to continue expanding the existing system to make it more accessible.
Mayor Turner, a veteran himself, has known Senator Wyden for years. He told me Senator Wyden always listens to their issues regarding Veteran Affairs.
"Veteran issues is a major issue for us," said Mayor Turner. "We have literally thousands of residents of Eastern Oregon, patriotic Americans who joined the service to go out and serve their country and now need some help from the VA."
He met with staff from the UAS RANGE to discuss issues they've been having getting drones in the air.
One company plans to use drones to transport medical supplies faster.
Approval from the FAA to fly takes longer for drones because the approval process is the same as a plane, without the big name brand expedited factors.
The test range has grown over the past seven years increasing the number of test flights from zero to over eight-thousand.
"I think that this is going to be a big big jobs producer for eastern Oregon for years to come and I am so proud of the innovation and the energy that has been brought to this field," said Senator Wyden.
Test range staff say the airport needs to recruit more workers, more housing and workshops need to be made.
Senator Wyden plans to bring all the challenges and opportunities he talked about with the various communities back to Washington D.C. for further changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.