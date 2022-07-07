Democratic Senator Ron Wyden Vists Umatilla County Taking about Various Issues

UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon came to Hermiston today, talking about the various challenges and opportunities facing the Latino community in Umatilla County.
Senator Wyden said he would like to help with the issues within the migrant community because his father fled from the Nazis during the holocaust.
Many of the concerns brought up by the community members had to do with immigration, DACA, issues with Internet access during the pandemic, and language barriers when it comes to taxes, healthcare, and mental health issues
When speaking about immigration and DACA Senator Wyden told the community members, "We need to start talking about what the legislative steps are. I don't think we can recreate a big bill right now, I don't think we can but we got to get started. I think DACA is hugely important, those are mainly young people who did nothing wrong."
Senator Wyden spitballed ideas for potential future bills and funding when community members expressed their concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.