GRANDVIEW, Wash.-
Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties.
Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years saw quickly growing infestations throughout the Yakima Valley.
The WSDA is now employing a 3-pronged approach consisting of treatment, trapping and quarantines to get rid of the invasive species and protect agricultural land.
Letters have been sent to all property owners in affected areas asking for permission to treat property with insecticides free of charge, the letters should start arriving in mailboxes this week according to the WSDA.
The WSDA will also be going door-to-door in affected areas to answer questions and obtain permission for treating yards, orchards and properties.
Residents are encouraged to return the consent forms that are included with the letters from the WSDA through the mail or online.
The WSDA's 3-prong approach to stopping the Japanese Beetle infestation:
- TREATMENT: Consent forms should be hitting mailboxes any day. You’ll see a letter from us asking for your permission to treat your property with insecticide. This treatment will be free of charge and we need everyone to join in the effort to help us get rid of this pest before the population becomes too big to control.
- TRAPPING: In 2022 we set 3,050 traps, hoping to gauge how many and how far spread out they are, and taking as many beetles out of commission as possible. That will be one of the efforts we continue on this year too.
- QUARANTINE: Limiting what the beetles can ride around on will also be key in keeping the infestation where it is. As we saw from one year to the next, the population of the beetles didn’t grow much, largely due to the efforts of our eradication team and community support, but they did spread out further. That’s why the current quarantine was expanded by emergency rule a few weeks ago.
