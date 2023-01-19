GRANDVIEW, Wash.-

Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties.

Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years saw quickly growing infestations throughout the Yakima Valley.

The WSDA is now employing a 3-pronged approach consisting of treatment, trapping and quarantines to get rid of the invasive species and protect agricultural land.

Letters have been sent to all property owners in affected areas asking for permission to treat property with insecticides free of charge, the letters should start arriving in mailboxes this week according to the WSDA.

The WSDA will also be going door-to-door in affected areas to answer questions and obtain permission for treating yards, orchards and properties.

Residents are encouraged to return the consent forms that are included with the letters from the WSDA through the mail or online.

The WSDA's 3-prong approach to stopping the Japanese Beetle infestation: