OLYMPIA, Wash. — The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded $5 million to the state of Washington to fund specialty crop projects. The Washington State Department of Agriculture will fund 20 projects between $106,000 and $250,000.
The projects are run by nonprofits, government organizations, schools and agricultural commissions, focusing on specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops.
The projects were chosen in a two-phase process through WSDA. Some of the projects getting funding are working to control pests and diseases, to improve food safety, to train growers and processors, improve technologies and market these specialty crops.
“This award covers numerous projects with a unified mission: to strengthen the viability and vitality of Washington agriculture and to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops,” said WSDA Director Derek Sandison.
