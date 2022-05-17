Department of Commerce announces grants for communities to develop housing plans

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $1.7 million in grants for 28 communities to develop housing action plans to help make housing affordable and try reduce the homelessness crisis.
A study done by Up for Growth, a board made of housing experts, suggests there is a shortage of 225,000 housing units in Washington State.
According to the DOC Director Lisa Brown, this funding will help community leaders address housing capacity at a local level.
“Planning for adequate affordable housing at all income levels strengthens communities and supports vibrant, equitable economies that allow more people to live and work where they want," Brown said.
Grants announced today are the second round of Housing Action Plan funding, adding to the first round that awarded 44 communities $3.5 million in November 2021.
The funding is made up as follows:
Housing Action Plan grants:
- Blaine - $75,000
- Chewelah - $74,960
- Gold Bar - $55,000
- Kettle Falls - $75,000
- Mattawa - $75,000
- Napavine - $75,000
- Pasco - $100,000
- Port Orchard - $75,000
- Prosser - $75,000
- Pullman - $25,000
- Ritzville - $25,000
- Sultan - $55,000
- Twisp - $25,000
- White Salmon - $25,000
- Winthrop - $25,000
- Woodinville - $75,000
Housing Action Plan Implementation grants:
- Aberdeen - $25,000
- Arlington - $100,000
- Colville - $74,280
- Ferndale - $39,440
- Kent - $100,000
- Kirkland - $55,000
- Metaline - $25,000
- Othello - $25,000
- Port Angeles - $100,000
- Poulsbo - $75,000
- Tacoma - $100,000
- Walla Walla - $50,000
This grant program started in 2019. It is meant to help address the statewide housing affordability crisis and encourage local communities to prioritize creation of affordable, inclusive neighborhoods.
