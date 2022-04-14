OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington state Department of Commerce Behavioral Health Facilities program funded 25 behavioral health projects across nine counties with grants totaling $46.9 million. The funding will add more than 300 spaces, expand outpatient capacity and provide treatment opportunities for many behavioral health issues.
The grants are in accordance with Governor Jay Inslee’s five-year plan to transform the Washington mental health system and emphasize community facilities over large hospitals.
“Having access to appropriate care and treatment closer to home can be a game-changer for people and families facing serious mental and behavioral health challenges,” said Lisa Brown, Director of Commerce. “Investing in these smaller, more efficient facilities strengthens communities by increasing local and regional capacity to serve more patients in the area.”
Funding was available in ten different categories: crisis stabilization, specialized dementia care, 90/180 day civil commitments, enhanced services facilities, intensive behavioral health, regional needs, peer respites, children and minor youth care and secure withdrawal management and stabilization.
The grants were awarded to projects in Benton, Chelan, Clark, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Spokane counties.
Benton County funding:
$2,279,500 to Aristo Healthcare Services for the Tri-City Intensive Behavioral Health project
$1,940,000 to Benton County for the Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center project
$1,881,173 to Three Rivers Therapy for the Three Rivers Therapy Children’s Behavioral Health Center project
$970,000 to Three Rivers Therapy for the Three Rivers Therapy Respite Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.