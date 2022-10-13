Department of Commerce to open regional hub office in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce is hosting an open house for its first regional hub office in Kennewick, offering organizations workspaces and meeting rooms to reserve or drop-in and use. The public will be able to tour the office from 3 to 5 p.m. on October 17 at the Tri-Cities Business Center at 7130 Grandridge Boulevard. The Department of Commerce is leasing space from the Tri-City Development Council to provide these workspaces.
The Department of Commerce works with over 100 programs, including local governments, businesses, community organizations and tribes, according to its press release.
“Like so many organizations, the pandemic forced us to reinvent how and where we work,” said Director Lisa Brown. “We’ve always been an agile, creative agency focused on exceptional service, as well as being an employer of choice – a rewarding place to work.”
By allowing regional Commerce employees to operate remotely during the pandemic, the department found that they can work from anywhere in the state. This led to a downsizing of its Olympia office space while it looked for regional hub offices, like the new Kennewick one. The change is meant to serve employees and recruit talent from a larger pool across the state, according to the press release.
