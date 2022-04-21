Department of Environmental Quality accuses Lamb Weston of excessive nitrogen levels

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. —
The Oregon state Department of Environmental Quality notified Lamb Weston, Inc. of numerous violations of its Water Pollution Control Facility Permit. The DEQ was reviewing Lamb Weston records in order to renew its permit when the violations were discovered.
The DEQ found Lamb Weston had loaded 377,778 more pounds of nitrogen into the ground than was permitted across 75 separate instances, a Class I violation. According to the DEQ, this exceeded the maximum agronomic rate, which “increases the risk of impacting groundwater through land application soils.”
Through WPCF permits, Lamb Weston is supposed to report any non-compliance within five days. The DEQ said Lamb Weston did not report any of the 75 instances of non-compliance, which is a Class II violation.
Additionally, Lamb Weston reported an incident in September 2021 that resulted in another Class II violation. It reported that 24,489 gallons of industrial wastewater was improperly discharged due to a valve leak. Wastewater can only be disposed of in DEQ-approved areas. The leak discharged the wastewater near I-84, south of the plant around Cottonwood Bend Road. Lamb Weston violated its permit by spilling wastewater in an unapproved area.
Registered Environmental Health Specialist Lawrence Brown notified Lamb Weston of action it must take for permit renewal. While Lamb Weston still has the opportunity to respond, the DEQ asked it to update its Operations, Monitoring and Management Plan.
