Department of Fish and Wildlife wants public comment on wolf-livestock conflict proposal

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for public comment on a proposed change meant to address the wolf and livestock conflict. This comes following Governor Jay Inslee’s request to WDFW for practices reducing the number of livestock injured by wolves, and the number of wolves killed in response.
The proposal would alter the language in WAC 220-440-080 to ensure livestock owners are implementing non-lethal deterrence options. This means that before being authorized to kill a wolf, someone from WDFW would have to confirm that other methods were appropriately in place.
It would also introduce a new rule, WAC 220-440-260, for conflict mitigation plans to be written with input from WDFW, local livestock owners/producers and local agencies. These plans would set out both lethal and non-lethal options for mitigating wolf-livestock conflict in that area.
During the rulemaking process, a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement was formed to analyze the environmental impacts of several rulemaking options. Additionally, a Small Business Economic Impact Statement was created to analyze the costs and business impacts that would come from the proposal.
WDFW is asking for public input on both WACs and the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact through April 11. Rule change materials can be found here, along with the ability to share feedback. You can also submit feedback to WolfConflictDeterrence102@PublicInput.com or 855-925-2801, project code 3861.
SEPA materials can be found here, along with the ability to share feedback. You can also submit feedback to SEPAWolfConflictDeterrence@PublicInput.com or 855-925-2801, project code 6659.
A public hearing will be held this April, and the Fish and Wildlife Commission is planned to consider the proposal this May.
