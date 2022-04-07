Wash. -
The Washington state Department of Health is warning people to limit how much sturgeon they eat from the lower Columbia River, specifically from upriver to the Bonneville Dam.
The advisory, along with findings from the Oregon Health Authority recommends limiting sturgeon consumption due to the levels of polychlorinated biphenyls in the fish tissue.
Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) can be found in areas where sturgeon eat. Current levels are higher than Washington state's health screening values. According to the state DOH, eating a lot of fish with PCBs can have negative effects on your health. Over time, it can lead to learning and behavioral problems.
It is recommended to eat sturgeon no more than eight meals of sturgeon each month, with one meal measuring the size of your palm. Pregnant women, nursing mothers and children are recommended to eat no more than seven sturgeon meals.
The DOH will continue evaluating sturgeon data and update as needed.
