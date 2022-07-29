PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse



