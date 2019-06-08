DESERT AIRE, WA- Grant County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a driver who left their passenger injured at a crash scene in Desert Aire Thursday night.

Grant County Sheriff's Motor Traffic Unit says the crash happened in the area of Desert Aire Drive and Oasis place at about 7:30 p.m.

They say the driver and woman were in a 2001 Ford Focus when it rolled twice after failing to negotiate a corner. 22-year-old Mireya Anaya of Mattawa was thrown o9ut of the car and is in critical condition.

A witness says they saw the driver run toward a nearby mini-mart.

Deputies say speed and alchohol may have played a factor in the crash.

If you have any information call (509) 762-1160.