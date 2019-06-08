UPDATE: Deputies have arrested 24-year-old Vivian E. Duarte of Desert Aire for felony hit and run and vehicular assault.

Duarte was the driver of a car which crashed Thursday in Desert Aire sending her passenger to the hospital with critical injuries. Duarte ran from the scene. She surrendered Saturday morning and is currently in the Grant County Jail.

DESERT AIRE, WA- Grant County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a driver who left their passenger injured at a crash scene in Desert Aire Thursday night.

Grant County Sheriff's Motor Traffic Unit says the crash happened in the area of Desert Aire Drive and Oasis place at about 7:30 p.m.

They say the driver and woman were in a 2001 Ford Focus when it rolled twice after failing to negotiate a corner. 22-year-old Mireya Anaya of Mattawa was thrown out of the car and is in critical condition.

A witness says they saw the driver run toward a nearby mini-mart.

Deputies say speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

If you have any information call (509) 762-1160.