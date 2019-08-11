BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Sheriff Deputies arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that left one woman dead Saturday night in Prosser.

55-year-old Silvestre Rojas Fuentes was arrested in the Union Gap area around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. Fuentes is being charged with murder in the first degree.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, deputies responded to a neighborhood in Prosser where they found a 51-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in her chest.

Deputies said they had probable cause to arrest Fuentes, the victim's husband. Deputies are still looking for the car they think Fuentes was driving.. a red 1989 ford bronco with a cream-colored top with license plate number BAP2794.

If you know anything, contact the Sheriff's Office at 509-735-6555.