FINLEY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they say was driving recklessly this morning.

It happened around 1 am. They say they tried stopping a car that ran a red light near First and State Route 397.

The driver allegedly took off going up to 80 miles an hour.

Deputies say he got lost as he headed into Finley and ended up driving down a dead end and into an orchard.

He was taken into custody and booked for attempting to elude. His identity has not yet been released.