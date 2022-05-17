Deputies arrest man who routinely asked them to shoot him

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&