Deputies arrest man who routinely asked them to shoot him

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Deputies for the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a man trying to get into a home off S Finley Road.
The homeowner had been in a nearby field, seeing the man try to get in. When the owner tried to talk to him, he ran away. BCSO says he left in the pictured vehicle.
Deputies spotted the car and tried to pull him over. He was driving slow but did not pull over. As deputies followed him, he would stop the car every so often to get out and ask the deputies to shoot him. Then he would get back in and continue driving, according to BCSO.
The 43-year-old driver was stopped around SR 397 and Sloan Road, where he was taken into custody for trespassing.
