YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Sunnyside man after he lead them on a car chase in Yakima County early Thursday morning.

At 2:10 a.m., a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway near the intersection of Cutler Way.

During the stop, the Deputy asked the driver for his license. He did not have a license on him, but provided a name and date of birth.

When the Deputy checked the information, he found the photograph on his system did not match the driver. The Deputy then returned to the vehicle to question the driver. During this contact, the driver was vague and started to act odd. He then placed the vehicle into drive and took off nearly hitting the Deputy.

The Deputy was able to get back to his patrol vehicle and chase after the individuals. The vehicle went eastbound on Yakima Valley Hwy and continued on Yakima Valley Hwy until they crossed Interstate-82. They then turned onto I-82 heading westbound. The vehicle continued on I-82 near mile post 52, where eventually the vehicle stopped.

At that time, the Deputy told the individuals to get out of the vehicle. The woman passenger left the vehicle as directed. The driver initially refused to follow instructions, and after several minutes, got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The driver was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of Obstructing, Eluding and Resisting. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.