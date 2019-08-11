UPDATE: Benton County Sheriff Deputies arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that left one woman dead Saturday night in Prosser.

55-year-old Silvestre Rojas Fuentes in the Union Gap area around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. Fuentes is being charged with murder in the first degree.

Late Saturday night deputies responded to a neighborhood in Prosser where they found a woman with gunshot wounds in her chest.

Deputies said they had probable cause to arrest Fuentes, the victim's husband. Deputies are still looking for the car they think Fuentes was driving.. a red 1989 ford bronco with license plate number BAP2794.

If you know anything contact police.

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Around 10 p.m. Saturday night the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unresponsive 51 year old woman with gunshot wounds on the 17000 block of 1083 PR NW. When they arrived lifesaving measures were attempted but the woman had died.

After investigating the The Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives have probable cause to arrest the husband 55 year old Silvestre Fuentes Sr.

Fuentes Sr. is believed to be driving a red with a cream-colored top 1989 Ford Bronco with the Washington license number of #BAP2794. The incident is still under investigation if you have any information contact the Sheriff's Office at 509-735-6555.